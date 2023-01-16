Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation declaring Monday, January 16, 2023, as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Michigan, honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Governor Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II call on Michiganders to reflect on the life of Dr. King and commit themselves to continue his work to advance social justice, equality, and freedom for all.

“Today we remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his leadership fighting injustice, discrimination, and hate,” said Governor Whitmer. “Our state thrives when all Michiganders have a seat at the table and the opportunity to succeed. By following Dr. King’s example, we can continue to build on his legacy. I encourage every Michigander to reflect on the life of Dr. King and how we can all work together to build a more equitable, just, and prosperous Michigan for all.”

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. lived a life of service, and we honor him through service,” said Lt. Governor Garlin GIlchrist II. “I encourage every Michigander to spend time today giving back and carrying forward the ideals of Dr. King. Dr. King’s legacy and unshakeable commitment to justice should guide us today and every day as we keep justice and equal opportunity at the forefront. Let us recommit ourselves to building a Michigan where everyone can reach their full potential.”

“As we celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin L. King, Jr., it is imperative now more than ever that his message of equality and equity with compassion for the least of these be a common commitment renewed daily by each of us,” said Rev. Dr. Steve Bland, Jr.; Sr. Pastor of the Liberty Temple Baptist Church & President of the Council of Baptist Pastors of Detroit & Vicinity. “The beloved community he spoke of can be achieved as we work hand-in-hand to create a more just society where every person has a respected voice in their government as well as our communities across our beautiful, diverse state. Dr. King’s dream must never become anyone’s nightmare!”

Congress designated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day as the third Monday in January, coinciding with Dr. King’s birthday. This year marks the 37th observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

