Minimal relief at the pump for Michigan drivers to begin the week

Gas price averages statewide fall 2 cents
Gas pump
Gas pump(Photo credit: Robb Vedvick.)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Drivers across Michigan won’t see much relief at the pump, as gas price averages have decreased by 2 cents over the past week.

According to AAA of Michigan, the average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Michigan is now $3.30, which is the same price as the current national average. Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA says, “Lower gasoline demand has helped to slow increasing gas prices.”

Taking a closer look at prices throughout the Upper Peninsula and surrounding area, Keweenaw County has the highest average at $3.50 per gallon. Meantime, Marinette County, Wisconsin has the lowest average at $3.23 per gallon. Baraga County has the lowest average currently in the Upper Peninsula.

To find the lowest gas price averages in your area, or at the national level, click here.

