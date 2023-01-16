Michigan Tech University celebrates MLK Day

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University’s Center for Diversity and Inclusion remembered the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday.

Just over a dozen students, faculty and community members celebrated the 34th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The event included a prayer vigil from different campus religious communities and a peace march across campus.

“Faculty, community representatives, faith-based leaders are all joining us, putting aside any differences we may have to come together and reflect on the strength we possess as a community. It’s what celebrating Dr. King is all about,” said MTU Dean of Students Wallace Southerland.

Southerland said it’s vital for students to learn about King.

“They can decide what their role in society to promote justice, kindness, and civility. To battle racism, sexism, ableism, and the other ‘isms’ that divide us as a society,” Southerland said.

Event participants also reflected on student artwork, inspired by MLK. Student Cole Bennett said he was impressed by the range of work.

“Seeing what my fellow students put up, especially some of the quotes that Dr. King had in his lifetime was so powerful. It really gives you a lot of insight into how much Dr. King really cared to improve the world around him,” Bennett said.

In fact, Bennett said his fraternity’s motto aligns with King’s legacy.

“We are Delta Upsilon, and we get our two letters from our motto which is dikaia upotheke, meaning justice, our foundation in Greek. I think a lot of people can agree that Dr. King was monumental to a lot of the battles of justice in the last century,” Bennett said.

Southerland also said King will continue to play a vital role on campus throughout the school year.

