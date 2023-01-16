Travel website names Marquette a top town to visit in the winter

Marquette in the spotlight
Lower Harbor Ore Dock, winter.
Lower Harbor Ore Dock, winter.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - TheTravel.com, a website about “Travel inspiration to the most interesting places on earth,” has named Marquette as a top town to visit during the winter.

Author Mia Sims described Marquette as “the perfect winter destination for outdoor adventures.”

This came as no surprise to Travel Marquette’s CEO Susan Estler.

“I think we are a quintessential place that celebrates winter,” Estler said. ”We don’t hibernate, we recreate. That’s the great thing about Marquette— there are a thousand different ways to enjoy winter.”

Estler said while travel may be difficult, coming to Marquette can be a rewarding experience.

“Coming here during the winter time is a reward unto itself,” Estler said, “and you can have a great time doing all the different fun activities or coming here for the U.P. 200, even Heikki Lunta, any of the different festivals or ski jumping we have. All of those activities are things we look forward to.”

Visit Travel Marquette to learn more about events happening near you.

Click here to view the story by TheTravel.com.

