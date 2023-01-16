Jim Harbaugh to remain Michigan football coach

‘My heart is at the University of Michigan.’
(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - University of Michigan president Santa Ono confirmed Monday that Jim Harbaugh will stay at the school.

“I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines,” Ono tweeted. “That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel.”

Harbaugh has coached the Wolverines since 2015. He released the following statement Monday:

More: Sports news

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Escanaba man killed in US-2 crash
I-500 Snowmobile Track racers
Large crowds expected ahead of I-500 race
Fatal Accident (gfx)
1 dead in fatal Marinette County crash
(MGN)
5 arrested in Schoolcraft County drug bust, investigation ongoing
WICS Logo
West Iron County School district releases statement on resignation of teacher

Latest News

The fundraiser will be held at River Rock Lanes in Ishpeming.
UPAWS to host Raise the Woof fundraiser
Attendees of NMU's Martin Luther King Jr. Day of service make cards for Mill Creek Assisted...
NMU recognizes MLK Day through service projects
NWS winter weather advisories in effect tonight through Tuesday morning for Western Upper...
Slippery, icy start to the week with freezing rain and wet snow
906 Restyle
906 Restyle launches website