Escanaba man killed in US-2 crash

Ambulance
Ambulance(None)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba man was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon on US-2 after another driver had a tire blow out.

According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called at 12:34 p.m. to US-2 in Bayview just south of S. Hill Rd. for a crash between two pickup trucks.

Investigators say it appeared a pickup, driven by 81-year-old Kenneth Arnold of Cornell, had a tire blow out. This caused him to cross the median into oncoming traffic hitting another pickup, driven by 55-year-old Michael Englund of Escanaba.

Englund was pronounced dead on scene. Arnold was taken to UP Health System - Marquette by Guardian Flight. The crash remains under investigation.

Deputies were assisted on scene by the Michigan State Police, Gladstone Public Safety, Escanaba Public Safety, Escanaba Twp Fire, Gladstone Fire, Rampart, Guardian Flight, Pro Towing and Gene’s Towing.

