906 Restyle launches website

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A retail store in Marquette has launched a new website. 906 Restyle is a clothing store that buys and sells women’s new and gently used clothing, shoes, accessories and housewares.

The store’s owner says the new website will help them reach new customers and continue their goal of encouraging shopping second-hand.

“It’s just so important for the environment and for the community to do second-hand,” said 906 Restyle Owner Sara Patton. “There’s so much that can be saved from landfills and there’s nothing wrong with used clothing. You’re finding very unique pieces that you would probably not find every day in a new store environment.”

906 Restyle offers free in-store pick-up for online orders the next day as well as shipping to all 50 states.

