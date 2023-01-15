Yoga comes to Up North Sports in Munising

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) -Up North Sports in Munising will be hosting Yoop Dog Yoga on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.

The Yoga class will be open to all ages and skill levels.

Angela Miller, the owner of Yoop Dog Yoga, says yoga provides a much needed rest in a busy world.

“It has really wonderful health benefits, not only physically but also mentally,” said Miller. “And we live in a world where we are constantly moving, so having a space where we can come together, like minded individuals can come together, and fine peace and tranquility.”

The class is entirely donation based, and half of all donations will be given to the Munising Bay Trail Network.

Click here for more information about Yoop Dog Yoga and click here for more information about the Munising Bay Trail Network.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.