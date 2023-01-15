Wildcat men’s basketball downs the Huskies

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - - Dylan Kuehl had a 19-point, 17-rebound double-double, and Max Bjorklund led the attack with 22 points to help the Northern Michigan men’s basketball team (14-3, 6-1) win its eighth straight, knocking off Michigan Tech (4-12, 1-6) with a 90-65 victory.

Dylan Kuehl went 8-10 from the floor for a very efficient 19 points. He attacked the glass early and often, cleaning up 17 rebounds for a season-high mark for any Wildcat. For Max Bjorklund, he got to the FT line early and often and capitalized, going 11-14. Max Weisbrod added 14 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, while Sam Schultz came off the bench for 10 points.

As a unit, the Wildcats shot 32-60 (53.3%) from the floor while MTU was 22-54 (40.7%). Each team knocked in seven triples, with Northern taking 18 attempts and the Huskies shooting 21. NMU dominated in the assist column, 17-5. The ‘Cats also commanded the paint, outscoring MTU 50-22 down low.

The Huskies got it going in the Berry, jumping ahead 5-0. The Wildcats started cold from the field, but a Dylan Kuehl dunk energized the home side heading into the game’s first media with the ‘Cats trailing 7-4. Sam Schultz entered off the bench and provided an immediate spark, crashing the offensive glass and getting a putback to fall.

Kuehl rattled in another two-handed slam and followed it up with a connection beyond the arc to help NMU to a 12-0 run. The Wildcats made it 20-8, but Michigan Tech answered with an 11-0 run of their own to close the gap to a single point.

Just as the Huskies crept close in the opening half, the ‘Cats had an answer to regain some cushion. Northern finished the opening 20 minutes on a 6-0 run and led 40-29. Dylan Kuehl and Max Bjorklund each had 11 points as the ‘Cats shot 50% from the floor. The Huskies again opened the scoring to start half number two after the teams exchanged a pair of 4-0 runs.

Justin Kuehl checked in off the bench and hit another timely three as part of an 11-2 run.

The ‘Cats led 57-42 at the under-12-minute media timeout. Dylan Kuehl continued his impressive night, raining in a three after his brother. Sam Privet also got in on the fun from downtown, hitting nothing but net. The ‘Cats put together several small runs in the half as the lead slowly increased. Max Weisbrod and Bjorklund hit free throws down the stretch and the Wildcats closed out a 90-65 home win over Michigan Tech.

The Green and Gold will be back in the Berry next week, when they welcome Grand Valley State and Davenport to town on Thursday and Saturday, January 19 and 21.

