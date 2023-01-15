UPCROSS hosts fat tire bike race at Negaunee ski complex

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - People got outside in the cold to participate in a biking competition.

UPCROSS held a fat tire race at the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex in Negaunee on Sunday. This is the organization’s first race in their series in the next coming weeks. Participants could race in a short or long version of the course.

UPCROSS President Evan Simula said the race Sunday was meant for anyone interested in biking.

“It’s just a super family friendly event. We like to encourage anybody to come out if you don’t want to race you can just ride you can have fun if you don’t want to ride it all. You can come hang out, bring the whole family. We got little kids races, we got fire pits and Velodrome brings their coffee. It’s just a nice fun way to enjoy the outside in the U.P. in the winter,” Simula said.

UPCROSS’S next race is scheduled for Feb. 4 during the Heikki Lunta in Negaunee.

