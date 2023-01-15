Snowmobile trails in western Marquette County in good condition despite warm temperatures

MICHIGAMME, Mich. (WLUC) - Snowmobilers have been able to hit the trails, despite the unseasonably warm climate.

Maple Ridge Resort has seen a lot of snowmobiles since the start of the season.

The owner of the resort, Nicole Haskett, has been receiving good news about the trails.

“My riders have been saying the trails in this area have been in excellent condition,” Haskett continues, “I know some areas in the U.P. are struggling with low snowfall amounts or warmer temperatures but here in western Marquette County the trails have been really great for my riders and I hope that continues going forward for them.”

Snowmobile enthusiasts may also be happy to hear an event is returning to the resort.

“We are going to continue with our sixth annual Vintage Snowmobile Show,” Haskett said, “It’s a great time for snowmobile enthusiasts to come out and see a lot of unique sleds that you don’t see on the trails normally.”

The Vintage Snowmobile Show will be on February 25.

To learn more about the Maple Ridge Resort or to reserve a room visit their website or call at 906-323-6334.

