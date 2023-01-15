Nordic Ski Set for Seeley Hills Classic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Men’s and Women’s Nordic Ski teams are on the road this weekend, traveling to Cable, Wisconsin to compete in the Seeley Hills SuperTour on Saturday, January 14, and Sunday, January 15.

The event consists of a 32K Classic Mass Start event on Saturday with the men starting at 9:00 a.m. and the women at 9:05 a.m. Sunday’s sprint qualifying heats start at 10 a.m., the quarterfinal heats start at 12 p.m., the semifinal heats start at 12:50 p.m., and the finals are slated to start at 1:15 p.m.

The Northern Michigan University Men’s and Women’s Nordic Ski teams competed at the U.S. Cross Country Ski National Championships, highlighted by Kristoffer Karsrud capturing gold in both the Men’s Classic Sprint and Freestyle Sprint, the first win for the program at Nationals in any event since 2015, and Lauren McCollor finishing as the top U-20 Junior in the Skate Sprint.

The team saw other strong performances throughout the week including a second-place finish in the U20 sprint and a third-place finish in the U20 mass start from Adrik Kraftson, and a top-10 finish from Lily Brown in the U20 classic mass start.

