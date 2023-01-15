Mixed precipitation starts off the week with snow to follow

Conditions today are calm but a wintry mix is on the way for Monday morning that transitions into snow by the end of the day. Tuesday is looking to be roughly the same with scattered snow in the central and western counties. This system could make traveling difficult because of the layers of snow, ice and rain which could lead to slick conditions. By the end of the week conditions will be mostly calm with a return to temperatures in the low 20s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy; mixed precipitation and rain in the morning and snow in the evening

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; scattered snow in the central and west with a mix in the east

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; scattered lake effect snow in the central and west

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; cooler air with chances of scattered LES

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy; chances of isolated snow

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: 20s

