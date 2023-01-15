Michigan Ice Fest offering Ice Climbing Tours in Munising

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - At Down Wind Sports in Munising, Michigan Ice Fest is offering lessons to people interested in ice climbing. Lessons include learning how to use equipment, as well as a guided climb.

Emily Gantner, a Michigan Ice Fest guide, says that ice climbing is more about technique the physique.

“You don’t necessarily have to be super strong and super tall, or really buff to be able to do it,” said Gantner. “A lot of it is technique. I always tell people, ice climbing rewards good technique”

Michigan Ice Fest also offers rock climbing during the summer months.

Click here for more information about Michigan Ice Fest, or to schedule your own guided climb.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.