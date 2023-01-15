Flamingos in the Snow encourages kids to read this winter

Peter White Public Library.
Peter White Public Library.(WLUC News)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jan. 14, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library is encouraging kids to read this winter with a program called Flamingos in the Snow.

Registration opens this upcoming Tuesday. You can then pick up a plastic flamingo to put in your yard. Kids will also get reading sheets and a starter habitat kit. After filling out a reading sheet, kids can pick a new animal to put in their habitat.

“The winter reading program is fun because they really enjoy collecting these little things and it’s really fun. It’s a great way to keep them coming to the library during those cold winter months when you don’t really necessarily want to go outside too much anyway,” said Sarah Rehborg, the youth services librarian at Peter White Public Library.

Flamingos in the Snow is for kids up to 14 years old. There’s another reading program for kids 15 to 18 years old.

To register your child, click here.

