Calumet looking towards CopperDog 150

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The village of Calumet is buzzing with activity.

Despite the CopperDog 150 not happening until March, the board behind the race opened some activities to the public. One of these activities was a kid’s sled dog ride, where children were pulled around a loop by a team of sled dogs.

Volunteer director Krissy Tupsa said the event is the kickoff to the CopperDog season.

“It brings a lot of folks and kids out,” Tupsa continues, “Gets them out to enjoy the winter.”

Another activity was the premiere of the documentary “A Copper Dog Film.” The project premiered at the Calumet Theatre on January 14 at 6:00 p.m. and featured five chapters, each covering a different aspect of the Keweenaw Peninsula.

The film showcases how community in the Keweenaw Peninsula comes together during the CopperDog races.

The producer of the film, Adam Johnson, says the film is about the spirit and the beauty of the Keweenaw Peninsula.

“This is a film about the spirit of the Keweenaw Peninsula,” Johnson states, “The beauty of the Keweenaw Peninsula, and how both of those elements overlay on top of each other in the weekend of a dog sled race.”

For those who missed the premiere, the film will be streaming on Vimeo in February.

