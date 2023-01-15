American Legion Post 444 tackles hunger with ‘Da Yooper SOUPer Bowl’

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - American Legion Post 444 is looking for food donations.

“Da Yooper SOUPer Bowl” is the first ever food drive looking to tackle hunger in the local community and restock the food pantry for St. Vincent Depaul in L’Anse, Michigan.

Vice Commander at Legion Post 444 Lance Heikkinen wants to help out the community with the food drive.

“It’s been a rough couple of years,” Heikkinen said, “We know the demand is there now.”

Those who donate will also receive something in return.

“You bring your non-perishable item in and receive your first drink for $1.75,” said bar manager Bucki Jondreau, “Which is the national average for a can of soup.”

Donations can be turned into the bar at the American Legion Post 444 during normal operating hours. American Legion Post 444 is located at 505 S Superior Ave, Baraga, Michigan.

American Legion Post 444 and "Da Yooper SOUPer Bowl."

