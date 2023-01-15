American Legion Post 444 tackles hunger with ‘Da Yooper SOUPer Bowl’

Helping out the local community
Banner at the American Legion Post 444
Banner at the American Legion Post 444(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - American Legion Post 444 is looking for food donations.

“Da Yooper SOUPer Bowl” is the first ever food drive looking to tackle hunger in the local community and restock the food pantry for St. Vincent Depaul in L’Anse, Michigan.

Vice Commander at Legion Post 444 Lance Heikkinen wants to help out the community with the food drive.

“It’s been a rough couple of years,” Heikkinen said, “We know the demand is there now.”

Those who donate will also receive something in return.

“You bring your non-perishable item in and receive your first drink for $1.75,” said bar manager Bucki Jondreau, “Which is the national average for a can of soup.”

Donations can be turned into the bar at the American Legion Post 444 during normal operating hours. American Legion Post 444 is located at 505 S Superior Ave, Baraga, Michigan.

Click here to learn more about American Legion Post 444 and “Da Yooper SOUPer Bowl.”

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-500 Snowmobile Track racers
Large crowds expected ahead of I-500 race
Fatal Accident (gfx)
1 dead in fatal Marinette County crash
(MGN)
5 arrested in Schoolcraft County drug bust, investigation ongoing
Michigan’s $81 million opioid settlement distribution set to begin
WICS Logo
West Iron County School district releases statement on resignation of teacher

Latest News

A snowmobile at the Maple Ridge Resort in Michigamme
Snowmobile trails in western Marquette County in good condition despite warm temperatures
Racers climbing up the hill on the course in Negaunee
UPCROSS hosts fat tire bike race at Negaunee ski complex
Yoop Dog Yoga sign at Down Wind Sports.
Yoga comes to Down Wind Sports in Munising
A reporter is pulled by a team of sled dogs.
Calumet looking towards CopperDog 150