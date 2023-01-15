1 dead in fatal Marinette County crash

POUND, Wis. (WLUC) - One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into the ditch, landing on its side according to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.

Marinette County Sheriff deputies responded to a one vehicle crash at 7:18 Saturday morning. The vehicle was smoldering on County Highway B near 9th road.

Nereo Martinez Rios, 36, of Coleman, WI was traveling west on County Highway B when he lost control and went airborne into the ditch, hitting several trees. Rios was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The sheriff’s office says speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. It remains under investigation by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and the Marinette County medical examiner. The Coleman Fire department and Coleman rescue assisted on the scene.

This is the first traffic fatality in Marinette County in 2023.

