1 dead in fatal Marinette County crash

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Fatal Accident (gfx)(MGN)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POUND, Wis. (WLUC) - One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into the ditch, landing on its side according to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.

Marinette County Sheriff deputies responded to a one vehicle crash at 7:18 Saturday morning. The vehicle was smoldering on County Highway B near 9th road.

Nereo Martinez Rios, 36, of Coleman, WI was traveling west on County Highway B when he lost control and went airborne into the ditch, hitting several trees. Rios was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The sheriff’s office says speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. It remains under investigation by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and the Marinette County medical examiner. The Coleman Fire department and Coleman rescue assisted on the scene.

This is the first traffic fatality in Marinette County in 2023.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WICS Logo
West Iron County School district releases statement on resignation of teacher
Michigan’s $81 million opioid settlement distribution set to begin
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
I-500 Snowmobile Track racers
Large crowds expected ahead of I-500 race
Snowmobile graphic
1 injured in single Alger County snowmobile crash

Latest News

Guns and ammo at the USI Gun and Knife Show
United Sportsmen Inc. hosts Gun and Knife Show
Dorothy presents a check to the Moving Mountains Adaptive Ski Program
Dorothy Paad launches new book with book signing
The Soo Locks
Soo Locks closes until spring
A carriage horse from Up North Lodge
Up North Lodge takes teachers for a sleigh ride