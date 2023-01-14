Up North Lodge takes teachers for a sleigh ride.

A carriage horse from Up North Lodge
A carriage horse from Up North Lodge
By Samuel McKnight
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday night, the Up North Lodge hosted a staff party for the teachers at Superior Hills Elementary School, which included dinner and a sleigh ride.

Up North General Manager Jesie Melchiori says that it is important for teachers to connect with each other both in and out of the classroom.

“It is a great way for them to interact with each other beyond the walls of the schools,” says Mechiori.” Our school teachers have to go above and beyond every day and so to be able to be apart of something outside the school walls is so amazing for us”

Click here for more information about the Up North Lodge, or to schedule your own sleigh ride.

