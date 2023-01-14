Up North Lodge takes teachers for a sleigh ride.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday night, the Up North Lodge hosted a staff party for the teachers at Superior Hills Elementary School, which included dinner and a sleigh ride.

Up North General Manager Jesie Melchiori says that it is important for teachers to connect with each other both in and out of the classroom.

“It is a great way for them to interact with each other beyond the walls of the schools,” says Mechiori.” Our school teachers have to go above and beyond every day and so to be able to be apart of something outside the school walls is so amazing for us”

