United Sportsmen Inc. hosts Gun and Knife Show

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - United Sportsmen Inc. hosted the USI Gun and Knife Show in Iron Mountain this weekend.

People gathered from all around to buy, sell, and trade their guns. More than 45 vendors sold guns, ammo, knives, and accessories. The show started Friday and ended Saturday.

Organizers say the show brought people together.

“It’s a good time,” said John Fuse, United Sportsmen Inc. trustee. “We get a lot of people to come out and enjoy camaraderie with people thinking alike. It’s just a good time for everybody.”

United Sportsmen Inc. hosts two gun and knife shows every year. Its next show will be this fall.

