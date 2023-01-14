United Sportsmen Inc. hosts Gun and Knife Show

Guns and ammo at the USI Gun and Knife Show
Guns and ammo at the USI Gun and Knife Show(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - United Sportsmen Inc. hosted the USI Gun and Knife Show in Iron Mountain this weekend.

People gathered from all around to buy, sell, and trade their guns. More than 45 vendors sold guns, ammo, knives, and accessories. The show started Friday and ended Saturday.

Organizers say the show brought people together.

“It’s a good time,” said John Fuse, United Sportsmen Inc. trustee. “We get a lot of people to come out and enjoy camaraderie with people thinking alike. It’s just a good time for everybody.”

United Sportsmen Inc. hosts two gun and knife shows every year. Its next show will be this fall.

