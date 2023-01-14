Michigan DNR advises tips for snowmobile safety

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - International snowmobile safety begins Saturday.

The Michigan DNR and Aspirus health have some information that snowmobilers might want to consider. Aspirus ICU supervisor Christina Verran said being well-prepared on the trails when snowmobiling is key.

“Make sure that you have your proper equipment, make sure that you have GPS if you are unfamiliar with the area or maps and have somebody with you,” said Verran. “The Buddy system makes sure that you have somebody with you in case something happens, and make sure you carry a cell phone.”

Verran also said that all riders must stick to designated trails and areas, drive at a reasonable speed and ride sober. She also stated how a snowmobile crash could become a larger issue because the response can involve a coordinated community effort.

“You’re looking at heavy police, fire departments, rescue units, the ambulance and volunteer first responders all heading out to these accidents,” said Verran. “A lot of our fire and first responders’ departments are all volunteer people that have full-time jobs.”

Verran went on to say that this year’s snowmobile injuries have been low in the region. The DNR said the number of snowmobile deaths is lower than last year.

“Last year across Michigan there were 13 fatalities during the winter for snowmobiling and eight of those were in the Upper Peninsula and so far,” said Pepin. “This winter there have been six across Michigan and three in the Upper Peninsula.”

Pepin added that the majority of these fatalities come from inexperienced drivers and people without safety certifications.

“It appeared that there were a lot of folks that were killed in accidents that did not have safety certificates,” said Pepin.

Both the DNR and Aspirus said all riders should educate themselves before going out, as it could save lives.

