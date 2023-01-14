Lucy Hill welcomes lugers of all ages, skill levels

A TV6 reporter tries to luge for the very first time(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:27 PM EST
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s only one full-length, natural luge track in the Western Hemisphere. It’s Lucy Hill in Negaunee.

The US Natural Track Luge Team trains at the hill for World Cup competitions in Europe. Lucy Hill is not just for professionals, though. Any age or skill level is welcome. The trained staff provides beginners with coaching instructions, guided starts and all the necessary equipment.

The U.P. Luge Club says if you liked sledding as a kid, you’ll love luging.

“It brings the child back into you,” said Autumn Bates, U.P. Luge Club president. “When I go down, I think ‘wow, this is really neat!’ I can fly in the snow and it doesn’t hurt. It’s so much fun. I roll off my sled, and I want to do it again because that’s what the little kid in me wants to do.”

Lucy Hill is available by reservation only. To sign up, or to see rates and hours, click here.

