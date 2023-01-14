Dorothy Paad launches new book with book signing

Dorothy presents a check to the Moving Mountains Adaptive Ski Program
Dorothy presents a check to the Moving Mountains Adaptive Ski Program
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. children’s author hosted a book signing this weekend.

Dorothy Paad recently published her second book, Dorothy is Moving Mountains. It’s a prequel to her first book, Dance Your Dance, Sing Your Song. It recounts her experience learning how to downhill ski with cerebral palsy, which she says gave her an immense confidence boost.

She learned from the Moving Mountains Adaptive Ski Program. On the first day of the program’s 2023 season, Paad launched the new book with a book signing at Pine Mountain Ski and Golf Resort.

She says that if there’s one lesson you can take away from her story, it should be that you’re capable of more than you likely know.

“Anything you want to do, just try it before you say you can’t do it,” said Paad. “Believe in your abilities and believe in what you can do, and always try before you say you can’t.”

At the book signing, Paad presented the Moving Mountains Adaptive Ski Program with a check and a stack of signed books as a thanks for the work the program has done and continues to do. You can get copies of Paad’s books here.

