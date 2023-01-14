Calm weekend with sun but mixed precip starts work week

The rest of the weekend is shaping up to be calm with bouts of sunshine at times. Sunday expect temperatures to be above average in the mid to high 30s with partly cloudy skies. Next system to be mindful of is on its way for Monday morning that lasts until the end of Tuesday. Monday morning starts off as rain and mixed precipitation but transitions into snow by the end of the day as things cool off. After this system passes the week ahead is looking to be mostly calm with cooler temps.

Tonight: Increasing clouds throughout the evening; occasional breeze

>Lows: Low to Mid 20s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy; breezy conditions wind gusts ranging from 20-30 mph

>Highs: Low to High 30s

Monday: Rain and mixed precipitation in the morning; scattered snow by the evening

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; scattered snow in the central and west with mixed precip in the east

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; isolated lake effect snow along NW wind belts

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; cooling air

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies

>Highs: 20s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.