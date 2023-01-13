Yvonne Lam holds masterclass before performing with the Marquette Symphony Orchestra

Yvonne Lam critiques Dominic Camilli, a student viola player
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Grammy Award-winning violinist held a masterclass in Marquette.

Yvonne Lam is a violinist and will be performing with the Marquette Symphony Orchestra Saturday night. She will be featured as a soloist playing Sibelius’ Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47.

Friday, she held a masterclass for young performers at Marquette Senior High School. The students each played a piece for Lam and she critiqued their work to help them improve.

Young violinists said it was great to hear critiques from someone new.

“I get better feedback and I get other advice I wouldn’t get from just one viola teacher,” said Dominic Camilli, student viola player. “I get different points of view.”

Lam said she’s excited about the MSO concert Saturday.

“Sibelius’ Violin Concerto is one of the standards of the repertoire,” said Lam. “It’s such a fantastic piece. It also showcases the orchestra in a really wonderful way. I’m really looking forward to the partnership, and I think it’ll be a very fun concert.”

You can catch the Marquette Symphony Orchestra’s first concert of the year, Romantic Virtuosity, on January 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kaufman Auditorium. Tickets are available here.

