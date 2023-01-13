West Iron County School district releases statement on resignation of teacher

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A West Iron County School teacher has resigned following an investigation into allegations of unprofessional conduct, according to superintendent Kevin Schmutzler.

“Immediate, appropriate and necessary action” was taken, Schmutzler said. The teacher resigned on January 4 after being placed on administrative leave.

Schmutzler said administration contacted the Iron County Sheriff’s Department and Michigan State Police, who will take over the investigation going forward. He said this is all the information the school can provide due to the active investigation.

“Our first obligation as a school district is to do everything we can to support the students, families, and staff of West Iron County Schools,” Schmutzler said in a statement. “If your son or daughter needs any support, including social or emotional assistance, please contact the school office.”

The teacher was not named in the letter.

TV6 has reached out to law enforcement for further details and will update when we receive further information.

