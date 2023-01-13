Upper Michigan Today holds chili cook-off

And the winner is...
Upper Michigan Today hosts a chili cook-off.
Upper Michigan Today hosts a chili cook-off.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s chili season, and Upper Michigan Today finally hosted its chili cook-off.

Certified Executive Chef/Border Grill and Yoop Coop Operations Manager Nathan Mileski offers his professional judgment.

Upper Michigan Today hosts Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson, along with TV6 Digital Content Manager MK DiVirgilio, put their personal recipes to the test in a head-to-head competition.

But first, stories of the day.

The Michigan DNR warns snowmobile riders of trail conditions, Mattel releases a new Barbie Doll for preschoolers, and Pepsi revamps its lemon-lime soda.

Trail conditions, a new barbie doll, and a Sierra Mist replacement.

Back to chili.

Chef Mileski talks about what makes chili good and the nerves start to set in on the competitors.

What makes a good chili? Certified Executive Chef Nathan Mileski breaks it down.

Chef Mileski is joined by Meteorologist Cameron Chinn to taste the three chilis.

Tia Trudgeon, Elizabeth Peterson, and MK DiVirgilio go head to head in a chili cook-off judged by Certified Executive Chef Nathan Mileski.

And the winner is...

The winner of Upper Michigan Today's chili cook-off is... plus, Certified Executive Chef Nathan Mileski settles the "is a hot dog a sandwich" debate.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

