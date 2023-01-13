Students learn life lessons through BPA Regional Leadership Conference

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Business Professionals of America (BPA) is a competitive club aiming to prepare high schoolers for the workforce.

“It gives the kids a chance to what their skills are measuring up against people their own age,” said Lee Rometti, the U.P. regional advisor for BPA.

On Friday, 300 hundred students from a dozen schools across the U.P. competed in the 47th annual Regional Leadership Conference at Bay College.

“I think it’s a really great experience to meet a lot of people, especially who are interested in the same things you’re interested in and get out and try new things,” said Zoe Wilson, a junior at Escanaba High School.

There are more than 60 categories — everything from economic research to computer animation to broadcast.

“We chose the broadcast because it was something we’ve never done before. It was something that we could try and learn through. In doing that, we got a lot of knowledge,” said Aleaha Lambert, a junior at Escanaba High School.

Some events are tests the students study for, others are prepared presentations.

“For my prepared speech, I wouldn’t say there were any major challenges. Just a lot of work to get it done. A lot of practicing too,” said Wilson.

The top five students in individual events and the top two teams in team events will continue to the State Leadership Conference in Grand Rapids in March.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.