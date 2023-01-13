Rise Up Yoga Studio gives new meaning to downward dog

Meet Yogi Love, the yoga studio’s resident therapy-pup-in-training
Tia Trudgeon practices yoga with Yogi Love, the therapy-dog-in-training at Rise Up Yoga Studio.
Tia Trudgeon practices yoga with Yogi Love, the therapy-dog-in-training at Rise Up Yoga Studio.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Rise Up Yoga Studio has a new staff member in the form of a furry, four-legged friend!

The inclusion of therapy dogs is rising in popularity across big-city yoga studios, and now, in Ishpeming too.

Kellie Boase of Rise Up says there are similarities between practicing yoga and spending time with a therapy animal, so it just makes sense to include Yogi Love in some classes.

Yogi Love is a teacup Aussie/Doodle mix who is training to become a registered therapy pup. He’ll be featured during certain practices.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Kellie Boase about the addition of a therapy pup at Rise Up Yoga.

You can practice with Yogi on Friday, January 13 at 4:30 p.m. or Saturday, January 14th at 10:00 a.m.

Or, grab your pup and follow along as Boase leads a quick flow.

Kellie Boase of Rise Up Yoga leads a puppy yoga flow.

Keep an eye out for Rise Up Yoga’s schedule to learn about other opportunities to practice yoga with Yogi at riseupyoga.com.

Rise Up Yoga Studio is located in the Country Village at 1000 Country Lane, Suite 600, Ishpeming.

