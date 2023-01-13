NMU Martin Luther King Jr. Day community service preview

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This coming Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Northern Michigan University students and staff will give back to the community with multiple service projects.

During this event, students will make blankets for the women’s shelter, thoughtful cards for Mill Creek Assisted Living residents and Valentine’s Day cards. Students will also put together dog toys for Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter. Their last project will be decorating cookies to give to the Michigan Veteran Homes D.J. Jacobetti.

“It’s important for all of us to strengthen our communities and do our part,” said NMU Center for Student Enrichment Director Rachel Harris. “That’s really what Martin Luther King Jr. was all about. He wanted us to help people, and I think one of the questions he frequently asked was what are we doing to help others.”

Harris said the students love doing this every year because of the joy it brings to everyone who receives these gifts. The event will take place on Monday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Woods-Lodge, starting with a pizza lunch at noon.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.