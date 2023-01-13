NMU grad chooses to stay in Ukraine, calls Kyiv home

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Northern Michigan University alumnus who lives in Ukraine is reflecting on his path from the university to calling Kyiv home.

Northern Michigan University alumnus Matt Maki has no plans to leave the country he has called home for the past decade. The Negaunee High School graduate lives in Kyiv, the nation’s capital and most populous city.

According to a press release from the university, Maki works full-time for an IT company, teaching English and offering other support. He also freelances as an English as a Second Language (ESL) instructor. While he admitted this has been the most frightening period since he relocated to Ukraine, he also said it is the most uplifting and optimistic, watching the beauty of the human spirit displayed through unity, cooperation and resilience.

“Putin thought there was no spirit to break here; he was wrong,” Maki said. “He helped to make Ukraine the most heroic country in the world through its fight for democratic ideals. Instead of rolling over, Ukrainians are more determined than ever to celebrate their culture, identity and language. Even when things are objectively terrible, I’ve never seen people more positive and helpful than now. There are no petty squabbles because little things don’t matter; Ukrainians are focused on the big picture and just dealing with what happens.”

Maki vividly recalled an early October attack on Kyiv. He was visiting another city on that day, but returned to realize that the departure from his usual routine likely saved his life. Time signatures from security camera footage of missile strikes at a small park playground, a university campus and a suspended glass bridge matched the times he typically passed through them each day.

“That shook me for about a week,” he said.

Another temporary absence spared Maki from the initial assault on Kyiv during its Feb. 24 invasion. He was at his IT company’s Lviv office, scheduled to help with an English Week event. He wound up staying through March, living out of a backpack longer than expected and serving as the temporary office manager. Maki kept the facility open for people who needed a place to work, evacuate, sleep, eat or take a shower. He also participated in other volunteer activities related to the war effort.

Military activity has disrupted daily life, with power outages among other issues. Although Maki lost a friend and also a coworker to the war, he has not personally witnessed any deaths. Such was not the case during the 2014 Russian invasion of Ukraine, when he saw many dead in the streets of Kyiv.

That crisis was preceded by the Revolution of Dignity. Maki joined anti-government protesters supported by the U.S. and Europe in rallying against corruption and toppling the administration of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, who was supported by Russia. Maki said visual evidence of the seismic shift in ideals included cleaner streets, smiling residents and new businesses and restaurants. In an attempt to salvage some of its power in the region, Russia invaded and annexed Crimea before launching a full-scale invasion of eastern Ukraine in August 2014.

“I learned the smell of death from that,” said Maki, who earned a 1997 bachelor’s degree in English and psychology and a 2006 master’s in English. “Many forget Ukraine has essentially been at war with Russia since then, because they’ve had an active daily presence in the country... Now there’s a constant fear of escalation and Russia possibly using nukes, especially if the U.S. sends forces here.”

Maki’s decision to relocate overseas was rooted in Marquette... [H]e accepted a friend’s invitation to join her in visiting a relative in Ukraine. His friend eventually returned to the Upper Peninsula, but Maki became enamored with Kyiv and stayed.

Still a writer at heart, some of Maki’s poetry appears in the 10th anniversary Superior Voyage anthology, which just received a U.P. Notable Book Award.

Maki said his generalist NMU English education helped him land in Ukraine and step into viable jobs, the pedagogy track allows him to approach lesson plans more effectively, and the psychology courses gave him a foundation for patience, listening skills and analyzing students’ emotional states and what motivates them. The soft skills he developed in the Student Leader Fellowship Program have also proved valuable in helping him adapt in work, volunteer and even social situations in this new culture.

