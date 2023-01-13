Motions Fitness gym hits 20-year milestone

Motions Fitness turns 20 years old this month.
Motions Personal Training sign
Motions Personal Training sign(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Motions Personal Training in Marquette has been educating its clients on fitness and healthy living for 20 years.

Owner Michael Koskiniemi said these past two decades have been filled with a lot of blessings.

“The results we have been able to accomplish with people,” said Koskiniemi. “We have over 28 100 pound weight loss clients. We are actually working on number 29 and number 30 and we’ve had people lose over 500 pounds of weight in total with equal amounts of pain management.”

Koskiniemi also said his gym on Wright Street progresses every five years. He said it used to be a regular gym with classes and open gym, but now, it is appointment only.

“As we’ve noticed certain things that start to happen, locally and nationally, and then also through research, we started to adopt different techniques,” said Koskiniemi. “So, we started to streamline more and now we are just a total private facility.”

The health psychologist said the gym’s new focus is on restorative medicine.

“We can do blood testing, urine testing, we do saliva testing for DNA,” said Koskiniemi. “Really, it’s about an individualized approach. Anyone can go online and see exercise and see a new diet, but guess what? It never works.”

He also said the future is all about legacy and education.

“Both online and in person,” said Koskiniemi. “Going forward, that’s what people are going to see. Now, it’s teaching people. Teaching professionals, teach the normal person to get healthier and better.”

Motions Fitness staff said they want to thank their clients for 20 years of hard work as they look to keep excelling in the future.

