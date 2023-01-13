Marquette Symphony Orchestra presents Romantic Virtuosity

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday, January 14 the Marquette Symphony Orchestra kicks off the 2023 season with Romantic Virtuosity. The night of live music begins at 7:30pm at Kaufman Auditorium and features guest violinist Yvonne Lam.

Director Octavio Mas-Arocas joined TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson on the TV6 Morning News to highlight what makes this performance unique.

Tickets are on sale now through NMU Tickets. Visit nmu.universitytickets.com, call (906) 227-1032, or stop by the Berry Events Center to get yours today! Tickets start at just $15 for adults and $10 for students.

PLUS, children ages 6-14 are FREE with a paid general public ticket (max 2 per ticket). Use promo code MSOKIDS2022 upon checkout to claim.

