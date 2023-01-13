Marquette Symphony Orchestra presents Romantic Virtuosity

MSO’s first concert of the year is Saturday, January 14 at Kaufman Auditorium
Romantic Virtuosity will feature guest violinist Yvonne Lam
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday, January 14 the Marquette Symphony Orchestra kicks off the 2023 season with Romantic Virtuosity. The night of live music begins at 7:30pm at Kaufman Auditorium and features guest violinist Yvonne Lam.

Director Octavio Mas-Arocas joined TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson on the TV6 Morning News to highlight what makes this performance unique.

Tickets are on sale now through NMU Tickets. Visit nmu.universitytickets.com, call (906) 227-1032, or stop by the Berry Events Center to get yours today! Tickets start at just $15 for adults and $10 for students.

PLUS, children ages 6-14 are FREE with a paid general public ticket (max 2 per ticket). Use promo code MSOKIDS2022 upon checkout to claim.

