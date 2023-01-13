Large crowds expected ahead of I-500 race

I-500 Snowmobile Track racers
I-500 Snowmobile Track racers(WlucTV6)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - North America’s largest snowmobile race will soon return for the 54th time to Sault Ste. Marie.

Crews have been hard at work since Sept. to prepare for the event which kicks off on Sunday, Jan. 29 followed by a week of activities leading up to the big race day on Saturday, Feb. 4.

According to WPBN-TV, the I-500 chairman, Ric Federau, expects this year’s event to be one of the largest they’ve had in years partially due to the Canadian border being fully open and Michigan’s Lower Peninsula experiencing a much warmer winter.

“Everybody downstate is anxious. I know people are chasing snow to try and ride up in the U.P.,” Federau said. “So, I think this is going to be a big one. It’s going to be really big.”

Thousands of people flock to the Soo typically every year for the event which provides a big boost to the local economy.

“The weekend where we’re getting, you know, people are coming in and they’re spending money,” said Linda Hoath, executive director of the Sault Ste. Marie Visitors Bureau. “And probably more money than you’d normally spend in the summertime. Because you need gas in those snowmobiles, you know, so all those different things. So, it’s the economic impact is really, really big.

The event is expected to continue growing in the coming years, especially with the city receiving a $2 million dollar grant to create a year-round event space.

For a full list of events at the race, you can check out the I-500 website.

