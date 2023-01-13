‘I feel pretty honored,’: Four new cadets begin at Gladstone Public Safety

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Four new cadets are pioneering a new, volunteer program at Gladstone Public Safety. For the next two months, cadets will learn what it takes to be a police officer and a firefighter.

“I feel pretty honored actually. I know it’s a big privilege to be a part of Gladstone Public Safety and everything and be a cadet here. It’s been pretty amazing so far,” said Cody Stevens, a cadet at Gladstone Public Safety.

Cody Stevens is an Escanaba graduate. He’s worked at Delta Force, OSF and currently works at North Shore Marine Terminal.

Erik Christensen is another cadet. He graduated high school last May and works at Meijer.

“I thought this was going to be good for experience and thought it would be a fun thing to do,” said Erik Christensen, a cadet at Gladstone Public Safety.

At the end of the two-month program, cadets are invited to apply to the department. If selected, they will continue to a police academy, like any other applicant.

Gladstone Public Safety started this program to increase interest in the department.

“This is going to give the cadets, the people that are interested or possibly on the fence, they’re not really sure whether they want to do police or fire work, this is going to give them the opportunity to come in and pretty much decide whether they want to do this job,” said Ron Robinson, the director at Gladstone Public Safety.

Cadets started their first shifts this week. There are no hour requirements to meet - simply what works best with your schedule.

“We did a ride along and they showed me some things about the fire truck. How to operate it, how to operate the hose and get that set up. We did some road patrol,” said Stevens.

This is an ongoing program. If you would like to be a part of the cadet program, you can pick up an application at Gladstone Public Safety located at 144 4th Ave. NE.

Read our previous story about the program here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.