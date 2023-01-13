Hancock Fire Department to refurbish aerial firetruck using fire protection millage funds

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Using just less than $400,000 from the city’s fire protection millage, the Hancock Fire Department will be rebuilding its aerial fire truck.

They will have worn-out parts, such as the ladder’s lift cylinders and turntable motor, replaced with new ones.

This comes after a number of inspections, starting with the International Organization for Standardization (IOS), of the vehicle.

It was built in 2000 and has been used by the department since 2005.

“We had it inspected from Pierce, which is Red Power Diesel, they came up this fall, said Hancock Fire Chief Bill Lepisto. “We had an aerial test done with American Aerial Testing, and both companies said the truck was in really good shape to have it refurbished.”

After the inspections, the city council asked Lepisto to look into refurbishing prices.

He discovered it would be $395,000 while purchasing a brand-new truck outright would cost around $1.75 million taxpayer dollars by comparison.

The city council agreed to the refurbishment and authorized it at its regular meeting on Jan. 4.

“One of the main reasons the council went with having it refurbished,” said Hancock City Manager Mary Babcock. “Is because it will still give us the same level of service, and it will allow the fire department to use the millage in additional ways to support their mission.”

Lepisto said Red Power Diesel is handling the repairs once the majority of parts are assembled.

“They are in the process of ordering all the parts right now,” continued Lepisto. “And they said they want to have 80 to 85% parts on hand before they have the truck come down. They figure the truck would be down there anywhere from 90 and 120 days.”

Lepisto noted that the rebuild could begin next summer and has asked the Houghton fire department to be on standby for Hancock.

Lepisto said he is looking into requesting the Calumet Fire Department to assist.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.