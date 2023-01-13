Escanaba Planning Commission pauses incoming marijuana dispensary applications

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Escanaba paused all incoming marijuana dispensary applications. The planning commission chair says this will allow the city to talk more about people’s concerns.

However - any site already approved can continue moving forward. This includes the old Sayklly’s and Staples locations. The old Hudson’s location is also approved -- pending they find a second exit to the property.

The planning commission advised the public to call Dial Properties, the company that owns the land behind the old Hudson’s location if they have any issues. The planning commission did approve a special land use for the old Treasure City location along Ludington Street. It’s now owned by Upper Shelf Farms.

“He’s going to have to fix the building. That was our concern. Otherwise, the internal site plan of the structure met all the ordinances perfectly. Frankly, it might’ve been one of the better ones we’ve seen so far,” said James Hellermann, chairman of the Escanaba Planning Commission.

The planning commission stresses their purpose is not to give opinions, only to uphold the zoning regulations.

