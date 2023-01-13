Dorothy is Moving Mountains book signing to be held Saturday

By Nathan Larsh
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:06 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Author Dorothy Paad will be signing books at Pine Mountain Ski and Golf Resort on Saturday, January 14.

The event will be held from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. central time; Dorothy will be signing her newest book Dorothy is Moving Mountains. The event will also highlight the Moving Mountains Adaptive Program, as Saturday is the opening day for the program’s season.

Those who attend can also meet members of the adaptive program and take a look at the equipment that they use.

Dorothy is Moving Mountains
Dorothy is Moving Mountains(WLUC)

