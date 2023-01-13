Costa Rican students reflect on exchange program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from Costa Rica performed traditional dance and music at Marquette Senior High School Thursday evening signaling an end to their time in the U.S.

16 students and three teachers from a bilingual high school in Guapiles spent the last three weeks exploring Marquette and the U.P.

Thursday evening the students held a performance for MSHS students and their host families to showcase their culture through dance and music.

It is part of a program aimed at giving students a hands-on way to learn a language and participate in a new culture. Over spring break 13 students will have a chance to visit Costa Rica and have their own experience exploring the culture.

“It is really invaluable for somebody who is studying Spanish here at MSHS I think to know that ‘I can take this language that I am learning in the classroom and go out in use in the real world with real people’,” Marquette Senior High School Spanish Teacher Katelynn Jensen said.

Costa Rican exchange student Felipe Mora said this experience is one he will remember for a lifetime. '

“Having the experience of being in another country with another language is very different and we can get new experiences. Nobody can tell you what it is going to be like you will only know until you experience it,” Mora said.

Jensen said she hopes to continue the exchange program every other year.

