Commercial vessel to transit into Escanaba port

(WBAY)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The motor vessel, Algoma Intrepid, is scheduled to travel the southern end of Little Bay De Noc from Green Bay, WI to Escanaba, MI between Jan. 14 to 16.

The Coast Guard encourages all recreational ice users to plan their activities accordingly, use caution on the ice, and avoid the transit area.

For more information, you can contact the Vessel Traffic Service at (906) 635-3232 or via email at SOOTFC@USCG.MIL.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of ambulance.
1 critically injured in Portage Township crash
WICS Logo
West Iron County School district releases statement on resignation of teacher
Prison sentences given to 2 from Minnesota involved in Menominee drug trafficking operation
Fire at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community
UPDATE: Cause determined in December mobile home explosion at Birch Grove
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54

Latest News

Dorothy is Moving Mountains
Dorothy is Moving Mountains book signing to be held Saturday
Plaid Stormy Kromer. (WLUC File Photo)
Wisconsin museum celebrates Stormy Kromer
I-500 Snowmobile Track racers
Large crowds expected ahead of I-500 race
Students preparing for BPA competitions.
Students learn life lessons through BPA Regional Leadership Conference