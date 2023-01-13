Commercial vessel to transit into Escanaba port

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The motor vessel, Algoma Intrepid, is scheduled to travel the southern end of Little Bay De Noc from Green Bay, WI to Escanaba, MI between Jan. 14 to 16.

The Coast Guard encourages all recreational ice users to plan their activities accordingly, use caution on the ice, and avoid the transit area.

For more information, you can contact the Vessel Traffic Service at (906) 635-3232 or via email at SOOTFC@USCG.MIL.

