Chilly mornings and dry weather for the weekend

An isolated flurry could linger into the evening, but we’re expecting skies to at least partially clear tonight. This will set the stage for lows to drop into the single digits away from the lakeshore--and possibly below zero for the western interior. Expect dry weather for the weekend, with highs in the low to mid-30s. Sunday will be on the windy side, with 30 mph gusts possible. For Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a mix of rain, snow and freezing rain could make area roads slick.

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

>Lows: Single digits away from the shorelines, where lows in the teens can be expected. Temperatures in the western interior could drop below zero.

Saturday: Partly cloudy.

>Highs: 25-35

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and windy, with 30 mph gusts possible.

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Rain, snow and freezing rain likely.

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with snow showers likely. Rain and freezing rain may mix in over the southern and eastern counties.

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with isolated lake-effect snow showers.

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.

>Highs: Around 20

Friday: Mostly cloudy.

>Highs: 20s

