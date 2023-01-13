Chilly mornings and dry weather for the weekend

Two-day forecast for Marquette, Michigan.
Two-day forecast for Marquette, Michigan.(WLUC)
By Ben Kouchnerkavich and Noel Navarro
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An isolated flurry could linger into the evening, but we’re expecting skies to at least partially clear tonight. This will set the stage for lows to drop into the single digits away from the lakeshore--and possibly below zero for the western interior. Expect dry weather for the weekend, with highs in the low to mid-30s. Sunday will be on the windy side, with 30 mph gusts possible. For Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a mix of rain, snow and freezing rain could make area roads slick.

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

>Lows: Single digits away from the shorelines, where lows in the teens can be expected. Temperatures in the western interior could drop below zero.

Saturday: Partly cloudy.

>Highs: 25-35

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and windy, with 30 mph gusts possible.

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Rain, snow and freezing rain likely.

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with snow showers likely. Rain and freezing rain may mix in over the southern and eastern counties.

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with isolated lake-effect snow showers.

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.

>Highs: Around 20

Friday: Mostly cloudy.

>Highs: 20s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of ambulance.
1 critically injured in Portage Township crash
WICS Logo
West Iron County School district releases statement on resignation of teacher
Prison sentences given to 2 from Minnesota involved in Menominee drug trafficking operation
Fire at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community
UPDATE: Cause determined in December mobile home explosion at Birch Grove
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54

Latest News

Calm stretch this weekend with a wintry mix for next week
Calm stretch this weekend with mixed precip next week
Lake effect snow to taper off later Friday as high pressure builds in Upper Michigan this...
Ben Kouchnerkavich's TV6 Extended Forecast - 01/12/2023
Lake effect snow to taper off later Friday as high pressure builds in Upper Michigan this...
Slippery, snowy path before clearing out into the weekend
snow
Lake effect snow increases followed by brief cool down