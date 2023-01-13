Calm stretch this weekend with mixed precip next week

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today leading up to your weekend expect conditions to remain mostly calm with cloudy skies. Temperatures will be above average as we approach Saturday with low 30s. Next chances for precipitation is set for Monday and Tuesday with rounds of rain, ice and snow at times. Monday will be mostly a mix as it transitions into snow in the overnight into Tuesday. Roads are going to be slushy and slick so be sure to plan ahead when heading out for the start of next week.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy; lake effect snow in the morning with calm conditions in the afternoon

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s; decreasing throughout the day

Saturday: Decreasing clouds in some areas throughout the day; calm conditions

>Highs: High 20s to Mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; more mild conditions

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Wintry mix starts in the morning and afternoon; transitions into snow in the overnight

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Tuesday: Scattered snow showers throughout the morning and afternoon

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; isolated snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; chance of isolated snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of ambulance.
1 critically injured in Portage Township crash
Prison sentences given to 2 from Minnesota involved in Menominee drug trafficking operation
Fire at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community
UPDATE: Cause determined in December mobile home explosion at Birch Grove
WICS Logo
West Iron County School district releases statement on resignation of teacher
A town hall meeting at Gwinn Middle & High School.
Future of Gwinn Area Community Schools discussed at town meeting

Latest News

Lake effect snow to taper off later Friday as high pressure builds in Upper Michigan this...
Ben Kouchnerkavich's TV6 Extended Forecast - 01/12/2023
Lake effect snow to taper off later Friday as high pressure builds in Upper Michigan this...
Slippery, snowy path before clearing out into the weekend
snow
Lake effect snow increases followed by brief cool down
Meteorologist Noel Navarro's TV6 Extended Forecast - 01/11/2023