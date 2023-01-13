Calm stretch this weekend with mixed precip next week

Today leading up to your weekend expect conditions to remain mostly calm with cloudy skies. Temperatures will be above average as we approach Saturday with low 30s. Next chances for precipitation is set for Monday and Tuesday with rounds of rain, ice and snow at times. Monday will be mostly a mix as it transitions into snow in the overnight into Tuesday. Roads are going to be slushy and slick so be sure to plan ahead when heading out for the start of next week.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy; lake effect snow in the morning with calm conditions in the afternoon

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s; decreasing throughout the day

Saturday: Decreasing clouds in some areas throughout the day; calm conditions

>Highs: High 20s to Mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; more mild conditions

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Wintry mix starts in the morning and afternoon; transitions into snow in the overnight

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Tuesday: Scattered snow showers throughout the morning and afternoon

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; isolated snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; chance of isolated snow showers

>Highs: 30s

