5 arrested in Schoolcraft County drug bust, investigation ongoing

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Five people are in jail after an investigation into the distribution of crystal meth in Schoolcraft County.

The investigation began when MSP troopers made a traffic stop Thursday, during which they found crystal meth in the vehicle. The troopers arrested the driver and obtained probable cause to execute search warrants at 2 different homes in the area.

Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET), MSP troopers, and officers from Manistique Public Safety Department searched both homes. While searching the first home, detectives found crystal meth and evidence of drug distribution. Police arrested two people at the home for charges related to the distribution of meth.

At the second residence, detectives located crystal meth, guns, and evidence of drug distribution. Two people at the home had outstanding warrants and were also arrested.

The names of those arrested will not be released until they are arraigned in court. The investigation is ongoing.

UPSET was assisted by troopers/officers from the MSP Manistique Outpost, MSP Gladstone Post, MSP Negaunee Post K-9 Unit, Manistique Public Safety and Schoolcraft County Sheriff’s Office.

