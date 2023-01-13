1 injured in single Alger County snowmobile crash

By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A snowmobile rider from Saginaw County is being treated for extensive injuries after crashing in Alger County.

On Jan. 13 at 9:20 a.m., responders from the Alger County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to DNR Trail 8, near Highway M28 in Houghton County for a single snowmobile crash.

The investigation concluded that Wendy Batterbee, a 44-year-old Birch Run resident, was traveling east on Trail 8 and failed to negotiate a curve in the trail. The victim struck several trees and was ejected from the snowmobile.

The female driver was transported via ambulance to U.P. Health Systems in Marquette where she is being treated for extensive injuries.

Excessive speed was determined to be the cause of the accident.

Assisting on the scene were Alger County EMS and Alger County Rescue “21″. The investigation was conducted by the Alger County Sheriff’s Office.

