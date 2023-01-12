TV6 Morning News chat with realtor Stephanie Jones

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A statewide program aims to keep Michigan residents in the state and help get them into home ownership. A New Home Owners Savings Account is for anyone who has never owned a home or hasn’t owned a home in the past three years.

Watch Stephanie Jones explain how it works and why you should take advantage of the program below. For more information go to firsthomemichigan.com

