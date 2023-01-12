Trans support group starts Marquette chapter

The Marquette chapter is the first Stand with Trans chapter in the U.P.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A support group for transgender teenagers just started a Marquette County chapter.

Stand with Trans is a statewide group focused on providing educational resources and support to transgender communities. The Marquette County chapter holds a monthly support group. The group is open to transgender, non-binary and gender non-conforming teens aged 13 to 19.

The chapter began in December with a simple goal:

“Offer support that is empowering that will often build skills so that they can live forward in their lives and live authentically,” Stand with Trans Executive Director and Founder Roz Gould said.

Co-Facilitator Al Gray says the support group will give attendees education about identity and act as a safe place for trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming teens to discuss their experiences in a judgment-free environment.

“I’m hoping that people who come away from this group have those further connections with people that have similar experiences and just being able to feel like they are understood and not alone in this world,’ Gray said. “Hopefully, we can build a further community that supports the queer community in Marquette County.”

Gray says this is a step in the right direction in adding resources for LGBTQ+ communities in Marquette County.

“I have seen a lot of progress in the Marquette community in terms of offering resources and having different organizations and events to offer to the LGBTQ+ community,” Gray said.

Gould Keith says the organization is open to supporting more chapters in the U.P.

“If there is a community in Houghton or any other city that wants to get going, they should contact us,” Gould Keith said. “They can email info@standwithtrans.org and we will start researching and help to find folks who can facilitate properly.”

The group meets on the 4th Friday of each month from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Suunta Integrative Health in Marquette.

To participate, you must sign up in advance. The registration form does not require parental consent. Visit the Stand with Trans website to find the form or for more resources.

