Slippery, snowy path before clearing out into the weekend

Lake effect snow to taper off later Friday as high pressure builds in Upper Michigan this weekend.
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

The lake effect snow machine showers Upper Michigan tonight through Friday. In addition to slippery, slushy road conditions, patchy blowing snow can reduce driving visibility at times as northerly winds gust over twenty-five miles per hour.

Friday, the lake effect snow diminishes as high pressure builds and drier conditions prevail this weekend.

Next week, a series of Central Plains systems threaten to bring periods moderate to heavy mixed precipitation to the region.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with wintry mix of wet snow, freezing rain/drizzle and rain/drizzle; diminishing west to east through Thursday morning; lake effect snow develops west Thursday morning

>Lows: Lower 10s-Lower 20s (coldest inland)

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers; snow diminishing in the afternoon; breezy north winds; getting chilly overnight

>Highs: 20s

>Overnight Lows: 0s

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with isolated snow north; breezy west winds

>Highs: 30

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and mild; breezy southwest winds

>Highs: 30s/40

Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Scattered wintry mix; mild

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated snow west

>Highs: 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: 30s

