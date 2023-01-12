Reports: Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized following cardiac arrest

Priscilla Presley, former wife of the late singer Elvis Presley, left, looks on as her daughter...
Priscilla Presley, former wife of the late singer Elvis Presley, left, looks on as her daughter Lisa Marie Presley, speaks during a hand and footprint ceremony in their honor on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALABASAS, Ca. (Gray News) - Lisa Marie Presley has been hospitalized after experiencing a medical emergency, according to reports.

According to Rolling Stone, the L.A. County Fire Department confirmed Presley was transferred to a local hospital Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas.

Presley is the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

Presley attended the Golden Globes alongside her mother, on Tuesday night, where Austin Butler, who portrayed Elvis in the biopic about the musician, was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prison sentences given to 2 from Minnesota involved in Menominee drug trafficking operation
File photo of ambulance.
1 critically injured in Portage Township crash
Tia Trudgeon, Rachael Grossman, Diana Magnuson, and Elizabeth Peterson pose in front of the...
Negaunee’s forthcoming Italian restaurant combining authentic flavors, regional cuisine
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Computer breakdown sows chaos across US air travel system
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
No injuries in Calumet Township chimney fire

Latest News

Six young adults were charged for an assault in Norway Township Wednesday, June 29.
UPDATE: Third defendant in April 1 Norway Township assault sentenced
New York City's striking nurses are shown. A tentative deal has been reached Thursday.
Nurses at 2 NYC hospitals return to work as deal ends strike
In this 2018 file photo, Walmart associate Luis Gutierrez checks out a customer at a Walmart...
Walmart eliminating single-use plastic bags in some states
Lake effect snow to taper off later Friday as high pressure builds in Upper Michigan this...
Slippery, snowy path before clearing out into the weekend