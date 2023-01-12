Provisions MQT hosts Coffee with a Cop event

(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette City residents got to sit down with the police chief and a school official Thursday morning.

Provisions MQT hosted another Coffee with a Cop event with Marquette City Police Chief Ryan Grim. It also included a special guest, MAPS Superintendent Zack Sedgwick.

Participants shared what was on their minds over a cup of coffee, to start the day. Chief Grim said the event is especially great to connect with those interested in the school’s well-being.

“I just figured we can talk to the public about our partnership as far as the safety of the students and the support we provide in schools that’s kind of what we’re here for,” Grim said.

Grim said he hopes to continue to hold similar events in the future.

