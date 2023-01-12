Negaunee Fire Department asks community to adopt a fire hydrant

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Fire Department has started its ‘adopt a hydrant’ campaign and needs Negaunee residents’ help.

The department is asking residents to clear snow and ice away from fire hydrants in case of emergencies.

The department says studies show houses burn more quickly than 30 or 40 years ago. This is because they contain more synthetic materials. One firefighter says a department having to clear snow away from a hydrant increases their response time to fires that grow faster.

“As soon as possible we would like to see them cleared,” Negaunee Fire Department Secretary and Firefighter Mason Tompkins said. “We understand that mother nature can drop snow or ice as she pleases. It is a continuing battle that will continue throughout the season, but we hope that this is something our community can do as a whole.”

The department asks that you clear at least 3 feet around a hydrant to make space for the firefighters and the hose.

